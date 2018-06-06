Complicated emotions for family awaiting autopsy on body recovered from Ryan Dam

As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
