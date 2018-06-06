Flood evacuations lifted for several Missoula neighborhoods

MISSOULA - After weeks of record-high waters, some residents are finally cleared to return home.

Evacuation orders are lifted for residents on Keck Street, Stone Street, Hamel Road, South Harpers Bridge Road and part of Nancy Lou.

From Missoula County's June 6 release:

Meanwhile, the Missoula County Public Works' Building Division and the Missoula County Floodplain Administrators completed inspecting the exteriors of residences in the Keck Street, Stone Street, Nancy Lou, Tower Street, Hamel Road, and Harpers Bridge Road areas over the past two days. These homes have been marked with a placard indicating whether or not the home is safe to enter and re-occupy. However, some homes were inaccessible due to floodwaters. Building officials will return to complete their inspections when it is safe to do so.

So while evacuation ORDERS have been lifted for specific areas, if the residence is deemed unsafe by the Building Division and Floodplain Administrators due to flooding damage, residents should adhere to the placard posted on the exterior of their home. A green placard indicates no exterior damage was visible, the residence is safe, and power and water can be turned on. A yellow placard indicates restricted use, meaning the residence is safe to enter but only in a limited capacity due to water in a crawlspace or first floor living areas. If a yellow placard is posted on the exterior, an interior home inspection must be done. Please call 258-3701 to schedule an interior home inspection. A red placard indicates that the residence is unsafe and should not be entered or occupied. DO NOT remove placards until utilities are restored. Inspections will continue tomorrow in the Schmidt and off-Mullan areas. These inspections are being done to determine if the residence is safe to enter and occupy based on visible structural damage caused by flooding. Inspectors will not be entering homes, this is an exterior inspection only.