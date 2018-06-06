Montana primary voter turnout highest since 1994

MISSOULA - After weeks of record-high waters, some residents are finally cleared to return home. Evacuation orders are lifted for residents on Keck Street, Stone Street, Hamel Road, South Harpers Bridge Road and part of Nancy Lou.
MISSOULA - After weeks of record-high waters, some residents are finally cleared to return home. Evacuation orders are lifted for residents on Keck Street, Stone Street, Hamel Road, South Harpers Bridge Road and part of Nancy Lou.
A political newcomer beat the incumbent sheriff in the Cascade County primary on Tuesday.
A political newcomer beat the incumbent sheriff in the Cascade County primary on Tuesday.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat.
In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat.
GREAT FALLS - Moments after Jesse Slaughter found out he had won the primary election he spoke with Ricky Blackburn about the plans he has for the Sheriff's office if he gets elected in November.
GREAT FALLS - Moments after Jesse Slaughter found out he had won the primary election he spoke with Ricky Blackburn about the plans he has for the Sheriff's office if he gets elected in November.
Just over 41 percent of Montana's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election.
Just over 41 percent of Montana's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election.
A political newcomer beat the incumbent sheriff in the Cascade County primary on Tuesday.
A political newcomer beat the incumbent sheriff in the Cascade County primary on Tuesday.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
We are months away from the election that will determine who takes the U.S. Senate Seat, but there are other items on the ballot that you may want to consider.
We are months away from the election that will determine who takes the U.S. Senate Seat, but there are other items on the ballot that you may want to consider.
Dr. Paul Pope, a political science professor at MSU-Billings who said the green party can make a big impact on the race.
Dr. Paul Pope, a political science professor at MSU-Billings who said the green party can make a big impact on the race.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.