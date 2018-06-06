Detective beats incumbent Sheriff in Cascade County primary

GREAT FALLS - A political newcomer beat the incumbent sheriff in the Cascade County primary on Tuesday.

City detective Jesse Slaughter led the Cascade County sheriff Democratic primary at 5,585 votes. Current Sheriff Bob Edwards came in second with 4,047.

In this November's general election, Slaughter will go up against Bob Rosipal, the only Republican who ran.

Slaughter's campaign says he "Jesse believes protecting the community, deterring crime, and being fiscally responsible starts with earning the trust of the people of Cascade County. As Sheriff Jesse will foster being responsive to those who call, and accessible to those the office serves."

Sheriff Edwards told the Great Falls Tribune that he didn't think a domestic disturbance incident from last year was an issue for his campaign, but did remark on Slaughter's inexperience. He's quoted as saying, "If Mr. Slaughter gets in there, he has no idea about the sheriff's office... It's actually scary, in my opinion."