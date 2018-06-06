Rosendale, Williams win Senate and House challenger primaries

Your at-a-glance results for the Democratic, Green and Republican June 5 primaries.

Your at-a-glance results for the Democratic, Green and Republican June 5 primaries.

The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

Congratulations to Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year 2018!

Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.

Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.

Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.

Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.

Highlights from the Top Ten meet in Missoula including the boys and girls 100 meter races and the boys and girls 110 meter hurdles.