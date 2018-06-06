Rosendale, Williams win Senate and House challenger primaries - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rosendale, Williams win Senate and House challenger primaries

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

U.S. Senate GOP - Primary

660 of 669 precincts - 99 percent

x-Matt Rosendale 51,521 - 34 percent

Russell Fagg 43,220 - 28 percent

Troy Downing 29,156 - 19 percent

Albert Olszewski 28,547 - 19 percent

U.S. Senate Oth - Primary

660 of 669 precincts - 99 percent

Steve Kelly 935 - 59 percent

Timothy Adams 643 - 41 percent

U.S. House District 1 Montana at large Dem - Primary

660 of 669 precincts - 99 percent

x-Kathleen Williams 37,062 - 33 percent

John Heenan 35,111 - 32 percent

Grant Kier 26,812 - 24 percent

Lynda Moss 5,555 - 5 percent

John Meyer 3,668 - 3 percent

Jared Pettinato 2,431 - 2 percent

AP Elections 06-06-2018 07:48

