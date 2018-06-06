Rosendale, Williams win Senate and House challenger primaries

As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat.
In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat.
Authorities have recovered a woman's body from the Missouri River in northern Montana.
Authorities have recovered a woman's body from the Missouri River in northern Montana.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate, Democrat Grant Kier, is hosting an Election Watch Party at the Public House in Missoula on Primary Election night. Kier is a political newcomer, a geologist from Missoula, and a man who left his position as director of the Five Valleys Land Trust specifically to run for U.S. Congress. Of all the Democrats running in this race, Kier had been recently seen as a favorite by donors.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate, Democrat Grant Kier, is hosting an Election Watch Party at the Public House in Missoula on Primary Election night. Kier is a political newcomer, a geologist from Missoula, and a man who left his position as director of the Five Valleys Land Trust specifically to run for U.S. Congress. Of all the Democrats running in this race, Kier had been recently seen as a favorite by donors.
Your at-a-glance results for the Democratic, Green and Republican June 5 primaries.
Your at-a-glance results for the Democratic, Green and Republican June 5 primaries.
The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.
The people have spoken, and the winner of our Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year for 2018 is Kaelyn Smith. The Polson Pirate was surprised with her $2,000 scholarship check at practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
Keri Peterson leads a busy life style. Along with National Honors Society, Key Club, and student government, she loves to hoop. But an injury to her ACL in 7th grade looked to derailed plans of continuing her basketball career in high school.
Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.
Highlights from the Bozeman, Butte, and Ennis track meet in Bozeman, including the boys and girls 1600 meter runs, boys and girls 300 meter hurdles, and the girls 800 meter run.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.