Missoula County voters decide sheriff, commissioner races

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat. 

Both incumbent T.J. McDermott and challenger Josh Clark are running on the Democratic ballot. Initial results show McDermott leading with 65 percent of the vote.

McDermott defeated Clark in the 2014 primary election. 

There are no Republican candidates running in the primary, which means the winner of Tuesday's will likely be the next Missoula County Sheriff.

Voters will also decide between an incumbent and a challenger in a race for a Missoula County Commissioner race. 

Josh Slotnick is challenging incumbent Jean Curtiss. Initial results show Slotnick leading with 55 percent of the vote. 

Curtiss is currently in her third term serving as commissioner for District 3 in Missoula. 

Slotnick co-founded Missoula's Garden City Harvest and the PEAS Farm. 

Click here for full election results.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot. 

    Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.

