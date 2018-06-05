Missoula County voters decide sheriff, commissioner races

In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat.

Both incumbent T.J. McDermott and challenger Josh Clark are running on the Democratic ballot. Initial results show McDermott leading with 65 percent of the vote.

McDermott defeated Clark in the 2014 primary election.

There are no Republican candidates running in the primary, which means the winner of Tuesday's will likely be the next Missoula County Sheriff.

Voters will also decide between an incumbent and a challenger in a race for a Missoula County Commissioner race.

Josh Slotnick is challenging incumbent Jean Curtiss. Initial results show Slotnick leading with 55 percent of the vote.

Curtiss is currently in her third term serving as commissioner for District 3 in Missoula.

Slotnick co-founded Missoula's Garden City Harvest and the PEAS Farm.

