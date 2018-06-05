Flathead County elects new sheriff - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flathead County elects new sheriff

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
KALISPELL -

Flathead County voters pick Brian Heino as the new sheriff. 

Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open. 

Four republican candidates have filed for the position, but no democrats are seeking the post. That means, the race will essentially be decided in Tuesday's primary election.

With 42 of 42 precincts reporting here are the results in the Republican primary for Flathead County Sheriff:

  • Calvin Beringer 16.5%
  • Brian Heino 49.19%
  • Keith Stahlberg 17.19%
  • Jordan White 17.01%

The winner of the primary race will still go through the general election in November, but will not face a democratic opponent. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Montana Primary Election Results

    Montana Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:33:42 GMT

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

  • Woman's body found in Missouri River in northern Montana

    Woman's body found in Missouri River in northern Montana

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:14:05 GMT

    Authorities have recovered a woman's body from the Missouri River in northern Montana.

    Authorities have recovered a woman's body from the Missouri River in northern Montana.

  • Gallatin voters in favor of open space levy

    Gallatin voters in favor of open space levy

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:05:06 GMT

    Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.

    Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.

    •   

  • Hometown Election HeadquartersElection HQMore>>

  • Montana Primary Election Results

    Montana Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:33:42 GMT

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

  • Representative Gianforte releases election night statement

    Representative Gianforte releases election night statement

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-06-06 01:22:22 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:18:08 GMT

    No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot. 

    No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot. 

  • Gallatin voters in favor of open space levy

    Gallatin voters in favor of open space levy

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-06-06 03:05:06 GMT

    Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.

    Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.