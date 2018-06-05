Kathleen Williams wins Democratic House primary

As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat.
Authorities have recovered a woman's body from the Missouri River in northern Montana.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate, Democrat Grant Kier, is hosting an Election Watch Party at the Public House in Missoula on Primary Election night. Kier is a political newcomer, a geologist from Missoula, and a man who left his position as director of the Five Valleys Land Trust specifically to run for U.S. Congress. Of all the Democrats running in this race, Kier had been recently seen as a favorite by donors.
Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, watched results come in at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman tonight, alongside supporters and friends.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
We are months away from the election that will determine who takes the U.S. Senate Seat, but there are other items on the ballot that you may want to consider.
Dr. Paul Pope, a political science professor at MSU-Billings who said the green party can make a big impact on the race.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
