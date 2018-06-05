Kathleen Williams wins Democratic House primary

Kathleen Williams has won the Democratic primary in the race for Montana's U.S. House seat.

The 57-year-old Williams defeated four other candidates in Tuesday's election and will face the Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, in the fall.

Williams is a former state lawmaker who wasn't among the top candidates when it came to fundraising, but she noted that it has been a strong year for women running for office.

If she's victorious in November, she would become Montana's first congresswoman since Jeannette Rankin won the seat in 1941.

Williams calls herself a progressive who also has ties to the business community and the agriculture industry. Her campaign has focused on improving health care and increasing gun restrictions after recent school shootings.