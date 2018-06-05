House candidate Kathleen William hosts party at Rialto Theater in Bozeman

Bozeman resident and candidate on the Democratic House ticket, Kathleen Williams, awaited results at the Rialto Theater in Bozeman Tuesday night alongside supporters and friends.

Results are coming in slowly on Tuesday night. At 11 PM, Williams stood tied with John Heenan at 33 percent, with 347 of 669 precincts partially reporting.

Williams, 57, served in the Montana House of Representatives for three terms, and was vice chair for the Agriculture and Taxation committees. Williams championed a plan to fix the healthcare system for Montanans and says she's a strong supporter of public lands.