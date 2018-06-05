House candidate Grant Kier early favorite for Democratic primary - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

House candidate Grant Kier early favorite for Democratic primary

Grant Kier Grant Kier

U.S. House of Representatives candidate, Democrat Grant Kier, is hosting an Election Watch Party at the Public House in Missoula on Primary Election night.

Kier is a political newcomer, a geologist from Missoula, and a man who left his position as director of the Five Valleys Land Trust specifically to run for U.S. Congress. Of all the Democrats running in this race, Kier had been recently seen as a favorite by donors.

Throughout the course of his campaign, he had sought appeal to voters across party lines, saying many Republicans and Independents feel abandoned in the Trump era. He also said he would sit down with anyone who has good ideas and look to bring dignity and respect back to political discourse.

He hoped all this and his platform of protecting public and private lands, funding Planned Parenthood and improving infrastructure will lead him to challenge Republican Greg Gianforte in the November General Election. It's a seat that has not been held by a Democrat since 1996.

Click here for the latest election results.

