House candidate Grant Kier early favorite for Democratic primary

As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot.
Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.
In a primary election Tuesday, Missoula voters weighed in on a race for sheriff and a commissioner seat.
Longtime Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is retiring. That leaves his position open.
Flathead County voters are weighing in on a controversial water bottling plant.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate, Democrat Grant Kier, is hosting an Election Watch Party at the Public House in Missoula on Primary Election night. Kier is a political newcomer, a geologist from Missoula, and a man who left his position as director of the Five Valleys Land Trust specifically to run for U.S. Congress. Of all the Democrats running in this race, Kier had been recently seen as a favorite by donors.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
The Lake County Sheriff has released the name of the teenager killed in a crash in Ronan.
If Yellowstone National Park is on your summer bucket list, getting into the park will be a little more expensive.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. - Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs. The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota.
RONAN - Investigators are seeking a coroner's inquest after a teenager died in a car wreck with a Lake County sheriff's deputy.
Another person has been injured by an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
