Montana Primary Election Results

As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

HELENA - Voters in the Capital City are looking like they'll fund their local firefighters. The initiative on the ballot asked voters to pay an extra $18.43 per house valued at $100,000/$36.85 for a home valued at $200,000. With 20 out of 21 precincts reporting the votes were in favor 4153 of passing the levy. Those against added up to 1882. If fully approved this money will supplement the city's fire department nearly $900,000. The money will be spent ...

U.S. House of Representatives candidate, Democrat Grant Kier, is hosting an Election Watch Party at the Public House in Missoula on Primary Election night. Kier is a political newcomer, a geologist from Missoula, and a man who left his position as director of the Five Valleys Land Trust specifically to run for U.S. Congress. Of all the Democrats running in this race, Kier had been recently seen as a favorite by donors.

During the early part of election day, the Rina Moore of Cascade County Elections Commission told us they were expecting a large turnout for this primary election but the day was pretty slow day until the latter part of the day Moore said 76 percent of the ballots went out by mail and over the past few days they have seen quite a few ballots come back into the elections office, almost 3,000 ballots a day. Tuesday is the last day for voting, and Moore encourages anyone who didn'...