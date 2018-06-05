Montana Primary Election Results - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Primary Election Results

Posted: Updated:

As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results.

Click here for election results.

Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.

    No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot. 

    Gallatin County voters are deciding on a new tax that would fund open space programs.

