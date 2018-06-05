Obituary goes viral: "This world is a better place without her"

Honest obituaries have made headlines in the past, both locally and nationally, but the brief obit for 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow from a small town in Minnesota is going viral on social media for its brutal honesty delivered in five brief paragraphs.

The obituary first appeared in Redwood Gazette, the paper of record for the Springfield, Minnesota. Written by her two children, Gina and Jay.

The article starts out innocently enough, explaining that Dehmlow was born in 1938 and got married in 1957. She had two children (Gina and Jay) with her husband Dennis.

Then things take a darker turn, explaining that in 1962, Dehmlow she got pregnant by Dennis' brother and moved to California.

"She abandoned her children," the obituary reads. Then it ends with a bang.

"She passed away on May 31, 2018, in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."

Harsh.

The obituary has since been taken down by the Redwood Gazette's website but not before it was shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter.

Paragraph 1: ok

Paragraph 2: ok

Paragraph 3: wait

Paragraph 4: OH

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

Many commenters are shocked by the venom in the obituary, while others believe Gina and Jay should have just "let it go" before it got to this point. Still others are upset by the obit's spelling and grammar errors.

What do you think of the obituary?