Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Speak in Bozeman Thursday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Speak in Bozeman Thursday

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BOZEMAN -

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak in Bozeman Thursday. 

He'll be addressing the Montana Police Protective Association, a collective bargaining group organized in 1930 to make the "profession of policing better for every police officer."

The group will meet Thursday at at 2:40 at the Best Western GranTree Inn. 

This is the attorney general's second trip to Montana this spring. He stopped in Billings on April 27 to speak about the drug crisis in America. 

  • Hometown Election HeadquartersElection HQMore>>

  • Montana State Auditor runs for U.S. Senate

    Montana State Auditor runs for U.S. Senate

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-06-05 21:26:26 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-06-05 23:13:05 GMT

    On Tuesday, Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale will be waiting on election results at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. 

    On Tuesday, Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale will be waiting on election results at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. 

  • Montana voters disagree on female candidate's electability

    Montana voters disagree on female candidate's electability

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-06-05 22:44:14 GMT

    The Latest on Montana's primary election (all times local):

    The Latest on Montana's primary election (all times local):

  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Speak in Bozeman Thursday

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Speak in Bozeman Thursday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 19:25:07 GMT

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak in Bozeman Thursday.  

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak in Bozeman Thursday.  

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.