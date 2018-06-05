Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Speak in Bozeman Thursday

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak in Bozeman Thursday.

He'll be addressing the Montana Police Protective Association, a collective bargaining group organized in 1930 to make the "profession of policing better for every police officer."

The group will meet Thursday at at 2:40 at the Best Western GranTree Inn.

This is the attorney general's second trip to Montana this spring. He stopped in Billings on April 27 to speak about the drug crisis in America.