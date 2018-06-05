Another person injured by elk in Yellowstone National Park

Another person has been injured by an elk in Yellowstone National Park.

Penny Allyson Behr, 53, of Cypress, Texas was attacked by a cow elk in an accidental encounter behind Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the park, Behr was walking between two cabins when she was surprised by an elk with a calf. Behr reportedly tried to back away from the animal but the elk struck her with its legs. Behr was hit tin the head and torso. She was taken to Livingston Memorial Hospital.

The park says it's common for cow elk to "aggressively defend newborn calves and hide them near buildings and cars."

Visitors are urged to stay at lest 25 yards away from elk and calves.

It is unknown at this time if the elk involved in Tuesday's incident is the same elk that attacked a Nevada woman Sunday behind Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.

Rangers reportedly hazed the elk involved in Tuesday's incident away from the cabins and are continuing to monitor the area. No citation was issued.