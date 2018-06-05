Some flood evacuation orders lifted in Missoula County

Flooding on Nancy Lou Drive, one of the evacuated areas in Missoula.

Some flood evacuations orders have been lifted in Missoula County.

Evacuations have been lifted for Keck Street, Stone Street and a portion of Nancy Lou Drive in Missoula.

A modified evacuation order remains in effect for the northeast corner of Tower Street, Kehrwald Drive, Channel Drive and the northernmost portion of Nancy Lou Drive. Schmidt Road off of Mullan Road, South Harper's Bridge Road and Hamel Road also remain under modified evacuation orders.

The Missoula County Public Works' Building Division and the Missoula County Floodplain Administrators completed their exterior inspections of the 30 residences in the Keck Street, Stone Street, Nancy Lou and Tower Street areas Monday.

Homes were marked with a placard indicating whether the home is safe to enter and re-occupy. A green placard indicates no exterior damage was visible, the home is safe and power and water can be turned on.

A yellow placard means the residence is safe to enter but only in a limited capacity due to water in the crawl space of the home or on the first floor. Those with yellow placards are asked to call 258-3701 to schedule an interior home inspection.

Red placards mean the residence is unsafe ans should not be entered.

Some homes could not be accessed because of floodwaters. The county says building officials will complete the inspections when it's safe to do so.

The water level on the Clark Fork River is no longer in flood stage.