Victim of Ronan crash involving deputy identified

The Lake County Sheriff has released the name of the teenager killed in a crash in Ronan.

Adriana Johnson, 17, of Charlo was killed after the vehicle she was in collided with Lake County Deputy Corey White on Saturday, June 2.

White was responding to emergency call in St. Ignatius around 5:00 a.m. Saturday. He reportedly saw a Jeep Wrangler parked on the side of the road near the intersection of Highway 93 and Timberlane Road in Roan. White, who was reportedly using his lights and sirens at the time, assumed the driver of the Jeep saw him coming. Crash investigators say the Jeep attempted a u-turn. The Jeep and the patrol car collided.

Johnson died as a result of the crash. The other occupant was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. White was also treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said White has been placed on administrative leave while multiple agencies continue to investigate the crash.

A coroner's inquest has also been requested in the case.