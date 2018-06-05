Orphaned owlets returned to wild near Livingston - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Orphaned owlets returned to wild near Livingston

Two owlets near Livingston returned to the wild Monday night, roughly a week after the birds' mother was killed by an unknown suspect.

The birds were taken in by the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, following the incident.

MRCC officials said the two birds returned to the wild, with foster parents.  

(Photo courtesy: Montana Raptor Conservation Center)

