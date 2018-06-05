Orphaned owlets returned to wild near Livingston

Two owlets near Livingston returned to the wild Monday night, roughly a week after the birds' mother was killed by an unknown suspect. The birds were taken in by the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, following the incident. MRCC officials said the two birds returned to the wild, with foster parents. (Photo courtesy: Montana Raptor Conservation Center)
Water levels on the Clark Fork River are now receding...
If Yellowstone National Park is on your summer bucket list, getting into the park will be a little more expensive.
Former Lady Griz Head Coach Robin Selvig joins Shaun Rainey and the guys from ESPN Radio Ryan Tootell on the links at Canyon River while answering a wide array of questions.
A feud between the Blackfeet Nation, Glacier County and Siyeh Corp. has forced the closure of at least 3 offices within the former Browning City Hall and temporarily threatened access to voting.
RONAN - Investigators are seeking a coroner's inquest after a teenager died in a car wreck with a Lake County sheriff's deputy.
A 15-year-old girl has died after her vehicle collided with a police car that was responding to an emergency call in western Montana.
DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.
