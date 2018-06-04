Residents move forward into flood recovery efforts

Water levels on the Clark Fork River are now receding around western Montana, which means many people affected by flooding are entering into the flood recovery process.

Despite dropping water levels, there's multiple problems flood victims are dealing with during recovery efforts

Flood victims dealing with everything from too many sand bags and pesky bugs flocking to the remaining water.

Jerry Peterson said he's called Mallard Way home for many years.

Despite living in a flood prone area, Peterson said he hasn't experienced major flood damage since 1997.

Even though he avoided major damage this year, Peterson said he still has some work to do, as water levels drop on the Clark Fork.

"The river is over there and then there's this back water. The creek goes in the back water. So when the river comes up the back water comes, so raises the creek up. And back creek to our place,” said Peterson.

Dropping water levels mean Peterson and many other residents are in their first steps of flood recovery.

Peterson admits he may have taken in more sand bags than he needed.

But now he has to find a way to remove nearly 100 sandbags from his property, without knowing where to put them.

"If someone would take the ones on the Pilates I sure appreciate it,” said Peterson.

Another issue Peterson is dealing with mosquitoes.

A common issue that many flood victims deal with in the aftermath of flooding, as the summertime pests flock around standing water.

For Peterson, this mosquito problem is so bad; he had to buy a $400 mosquito magnet.

"You won't be able to sit outside at night because they would drive you into the house,” said Peterson.

With much of the damage affecting the outside of his property, Peterson said the mosquito magnet isn't enough.

Spraying himself with mosquito repellent, if he wants to get any outside work done.

"That a must. I got it on now when I'm mowing my lawn and weeding stuff. If I didn't have it on they would drive me crazy,” said Peterson.

