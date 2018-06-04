Entrance fee increase takes effect in national parks

If Yellowstone National Park is on your summer bucket list, getting into the park will be a little more expensive.

A $5 increase in entrance fees for private vehicles, took effect on June 1.

Now, it’s $35 per vehicle for a week in the park, up from $30.

Park officials say the extra dollars will help close the backlog of much-needed repairs, especially in Yellowstone’s roads and bridges.

Gardiner resident Kayla Baxter supports the increase and the assistance it’s providing the park.

“It will help business by raising money to be able to restore some of the older buildings and help protect some of the nature,” Baxter said.

“But I feel like it will definitely slow down business in the park.”

Jeanette Scholz, who was visiting the park Monday from Jackson, Wisc., says the bump in price would not make her think twice about going on what she calls ‘the trip of a lifetime’.

“If you have to fix the roads, I’d pay 10, 20, 30 dollars more per car. I don’t think that’s unreasonable," Scholz said.

The same increase is in effect at Glacier National Park.

But the price of an annual All Parks Pass has stayed the same at $80.

Yellowstone itself has about half a billion dollars in backlogged projects and maintenance.