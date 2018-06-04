Browning polling place moves after county dispute

UPDATE: Residents in Browning will be able to vote Tuesday at the CCD Center.

The new satellite office is located at 12 Starr School Road in North Browning. However, the new office isn't offering motor vehicle services, so anyone who needs to go to the DMV will have to drive to Cutbank.

On the Blackfeet reservation, a disagreement between the tribe, Glacier County, and a business has left people with very limited services in the area.

Getting a driver's license, renewing your registration and even voting just became nonexistent in Browning as of Thursday. A feud over space between the Blackfeet Nation, Glacier County commissioners and Siyeh Corp. has forced the closure of at least 3 offices within the former Browning City Hall. Rumors say the corporation kicked the county out, but tribal chairman Harry Barnes says that's not the case.

Barnes said "We the tribe or Siyeh never kicked them out, so as of right now there are no longer any county services up here. Those county services are needed here in Browning. Our people use them every day."

Glacier County commissioners did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

