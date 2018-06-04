Coroner's inquest called for Lake County officer-involved fatal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Coroner's inquest called for Lake County officer-involved fatal accident

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

RONAN - Investigators are seeking a coroner's inquest after a teenager died in a car wreck with a Lake County sheriff's deputy.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says around 5 AM Saturday, a deputy was responding to another call and had his lights on. The deputy saw a Jeep Wrangler pulled over to the side of the road ahead, and said he assumed the driver of the Jeep saw his approaching vehicle.

But the Jeep pulled out to make a U-turn on the road, and collided with the deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

One person was killed in the collision, and the other occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol and Missoula County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation, and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave for now. Sheriff Bell did say that they don't believe alcohol was involved in the accident.

The wreck happened in Ronan on Highway 93 near Timberlane Road.

More details are expected Monday afternoon.

