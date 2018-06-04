Hiker from Florida rescued in Hyalite Canyon

BOZEMAN - A hiker needed backcountry rescue on Sunday after twisting her ankle near Palisade Falls.

The Gallatin County sheriff says they received a call for help on Sunday afternoon, when a 58-year-old woman visiting from Florida slipped and severely twisted her ankle near the southern end of Hyalite Canyon. She was unable to put any weight on it and couldn't walk out.

Other hikers in the area walked back down to the trailhead and drove out to find cell service and call 911.

In a press release, Sheriff Brian Gootkin said: “Our backyard is backcountry. A relatively simple injury on the M or up Hyalite sometimes becomes more complicated than just hobbling to the car and driving to urgent care. Get out and be active - that’s one of the cool things about living here - but make sure to be prepared.”

Rescuers including the Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Hyalite Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded. Rescuers hiked in to find the woman and take her to the trailhead using a special wheeled gurney.

The sheriff's office didn't release more information about the woman's injury.