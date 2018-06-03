Missoula residents look ahead in flood recovery efforts

According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Yellowstone Club Security are working to identify the person responsible for a threatening message found at a job site at the Yellowstone Club.
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming game wardens say hikers near the Wind River Range shot and killed a grizzly bear sow in self-defense. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the shooting, which is under investigation, orphaned two bear cubs.
KALISPELL – The sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who died of natural causes while cycling in Glacier National Park.
A 15-year-old girl has died after her vehicle collided with a police car that was responding to an emergency call in western Montana.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, scanner traffic reported at least eight motorcycles were involved in an accident on the NW Bypass near 34th Street, near the Emerson Junction.
