Missoula residents look ahead in flood recovery efforts

Missoula residents look ahead in flood recovery efforts

MISSOULA -

A public meeting was held at Hawthorne School for flood victims who are now in the process of cleaning and recovering, from one of Missoula’s worse floods.

This meeting gave residents the latest flood information, but more importantly is beginning to provide services and resources for residents who are in the flood recovery stage.

Sunday's meeting started off with a presentation from the national weather service about current flood levels.

Good news, flood water levels continue to decline, in fact officials are happy to report that Missoula is out of the flood stage.

Even more important for residents is what happened after the meeting, stations were set-up for people to seek flood recovery information.

For county officials this is phase one in their recovery plans and for residents, it's a bit of overdue relief.

"I like the fact they have the meetings. They are trying to inform us about what to do about mosquitoes, septic system and when we can use them. Given us useful information,” said Tom Ernst, Missoula resident.

Residents were able to speak to anyone with Missoula City-County Health Department, Missoula Sheriff's Office, American Red Cross and many more about flood recovery efforts.

Folks even received information on flood insurance, and cautionary advice on mosquitoes, which came with the aftermath of flooding.

Jerry Marks with Missoula County Extension Service said the best solution to protecting yourself is spraying bug repellent before going outside.

As for left over sand bags and sand bag removal, county officials said they are reaching out for help.

"Currently, developing a plan with non-profits who want it for baseball fields, horse riding areas, and those kinds of things. Then trying to work with some of our government agencies, who might be able to provide assistance to getting sandbags of their property,” said Adriane Beck, Office of Emergency Management.

As for debris which flood waters brought in, that's another plan that's in motion as well.

"So we are working with our partners at republic and pacific to see if we can come up with some good ways to deal with that," said Beck.

Emergency officials said when these plans are finalized, residents will be notified.

For more flood information click here

