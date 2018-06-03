1 killed, 2 hurt in accident involving police car

RONAN, Mont. (AP) - A 15-year-old girl has died after a vehicle collided with a police car that was responding to an emergency call in western Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 93 near Ronan.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a Lake County Sheriff's deputy was traveling southbound when a Jeep Wrangler attempted to make a U-turn directly in front of the oncoming police vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 17-year-old female was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Ronan with injuries.

Their names weren't immediately released.

Trooper Jeremy Lee tells the Daily Interlake that the deputy suffered cuts and bruises but was able to attend to the girls.

The accident remains under investigation.

