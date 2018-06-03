Butte finally sees blueprint for cleanup, creek protection

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A detailed proposal to clean up mining waste in Butte in southwest Montana has been developed after years of work.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency have been careful to refer to the plan as "conceptual" but it signals a wide-ranging cleanup that could begin as early as next spring.

EPA Region 8 administrator Doug Benevento tells The Montana Standard that Atlantic Richfield is basically funding all of the cleanup.

Under the proposed plan, about 1,130 acres of land will be involved in the cleanup.

The plan will be subject to public comment, and must be approved by the Council of Commissioners before it can be signed by all the parties.

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

