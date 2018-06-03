Officials: Wyoming grizzly killed in encounter with hikers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Officials: Wyoming grizzly killed in encounter with hikers

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Grizzly Bear Grizzly Bear

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming game wardens say hikers near the Wind River Range shot and killed a grizzly bear sow in self-defense.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the shooting, which is under investigation, orphaned two bear cubs.

The state's game and fish department says the party of three hikers immediately reported Thursday's shooting in the Boulder Basin near New Fork Lakes. The hikers weren't injured.

The New & Guide says it's the second self-defense killing of a grizzly in recent weeks in Wyoming. The previous shooting also involved a female with cubs and happened on Sheep Mountain near Cody.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed federal protections for grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem in 2017. After the change, Wyoming officials took on responsibility for investigating grizzly killings.

