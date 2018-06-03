Montana lawmakers consider changes to gas tax spending

MISSOULA - While county officials wait on contamination test results from the Clark Fork, they say they're collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency.
MISSOULA - While county officials wait on contamination test results from the Clark Fork, they say they're collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
The Montana Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of a pain doctor who was convicted in the overdose deaths of two patients.
The Montana Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of a pain doctor who was convicted in the overdose deaths of two patients.
Our own Meghan Bourassa and Bill from Caras Nursery talk about how to get the most out of the season's fresh herbs like basil and oregano with this week's Your Montana Garden.
Our own Meghan Bourassa and Bill from Caras Nursery talk about how to get the most out of the season's fresh herbs like basil and oregano with this week's Your Montana Garden.
Western Republican lawmakers and industry executives say Washington state is unfairly blocking fossil fuel projects and dictating winners and losers among U.S. companies seeking to export to Asia.
Western Republican lawmakers and industry executives say Washington state is unfairly blocking fossil fuel projects and dictating winners and losers among U.S. companies seeking to export to Asia.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Yellowstone Club Security are working to identify the person responsible for a threatening message found at a job site at the Yellowstone Club.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Yellowstone Club Security are working to identify the person responsible for a threatening message found at a job site at the Yellowstone Club.
KALISPELL – The sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who died of natural causes while cycling in Glacier National Park.
KALISPELL – The sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who died of natural causes while cycling in Glacier National Park.
A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.
A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.
A 36-year-old Montana man has been sentenced nearly 42 years in prison for producing child pornography while he violently abused a girl several times a week over a period of years.
A 36-year-old Montana man has been sentenced nearly 42 years in prison for producing child pornography while he violently abused a girl several times a week over a period of years.
Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.
Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming game wardens say hikers near the Wind River Range shot and killed a grizzly bear sow in self-defense. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the shooting, which is under investigation, orphaned two bear cubs.
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming game wardens say hikers near the Wind River Range shot and killed a grizzly bear sow in self-defense. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the shooting, which is under investigation, orphaned two bear cubs.