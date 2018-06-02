Public helps fund Polson Police Service Dog program

The Polson Police Department will soon have a new member on the force thanks to support from the community.

According to a press release from the Polson Police Department, an officer will start handler training with a new Police Service Dog (PSD) in the fall.

Private donors helped to raise more than $10,700 for PSD program.

The department says the PSD Team will be trained primarily for narcotics detection and will play a vital role "in the seizure of contraband and detecting the odors of dangerous drugs."

More information about the PSD program is expected in the coming months.

Full press release from the Polson Police Department below: