Public helps fund Polson Police Service Dog program - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Public helps fund Polson Police Service Dog program

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
POLSON -

The Polson Police Department will soon have a new member on the force thanks to support from the community. 

According to a press release from the Polson Police Department, an officer will start handler training with a new Police Service Dog (PSD) in the fall.

Private donors helped to raise more than $10,700 for PSD program.  

The department says the PSD Team will be trained primarily for narcotics detection and will play a vital role "in the seizure of contraband and detecting the odors of dangerous drugs." 

More information about the PSD program is expected in the coming months. 

Full press release from the Polson Police Department below:

We have always been committed to a partnership with members and guests of our community that inspires confidence in all to make Polson a safe and pleasant place to live, work, learn and play. When we asked for the public’s help in pursuing a new Police Service Dog (PSD) program our community stepped up and partnerships were formed. The community came up with fundraisers on our behalf and the donations poured in to ensure that we could adequately fund the needed program.

We pride ourselves on being policing professionals who safeguard our taxpayers’ investment and as such we take full advantage of every resource available to us and we inform the community on their investment. Some donors wished to remain private while others allowed us to celebrate their gifts and today we are proud to announce that $10,772 have been gifted to your PPD for the Canine Unit. We would like to thank Doctors Sherry and Ross of Polson, Ellen Achenbaugh of Polson, Josh Morigeau Attorney at Law, Matthew and Nancy Dougherty of Polson, Blodgett Creamery LLC, Mission Valley Elk’s Lodge #1695, Laura Miskimins LivFit Charity Bootcamp Kids, Ray and Ann Wooldridge and the Greater Polson Community Foundation.

Because of these wonderfully generous donations we will be sending an officer to begin Handler Training with a new PSD in the Fall. The PSD Team will be trained for narcotics detection. The team will play a vital role in the seizure of contraband and detecting the odors of dangerous drugs. More information will be available on the new PSD program in the coming months. We wanted to take this time to express our sincere appreciation of all the donations we received for this program. Our vision is to be recognized as the premier law enforcement agency in Montana by our community as well as our visitors and to be worthy of such recognition. Your support lets us know we are achieving our goal. THANK YOU!

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lake County deputy involved in fatal crash

    Lake County deputy involved in fatal crash

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:44:11 GMT

    According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.

    According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

  • Drug ring busted in Polson for meth, marijuana

    Drug ring busted in Polson for meth, marijuana

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:54:34 GMT

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

  • Multiple agencies respond to ATV crash near Missoula

    Multiple agencies respond to ATV crash near Missoula

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:36:10 GMT

    Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.  

    Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.  

  • Granny's Gourmet Donuts in Bozeman expects large crowds on National Doughnut Day

    Granny's Gourmet Donuts in Bozeman expects large crowds on National Doughnut Day

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:29:51 GMT

    Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

    Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

  • Uber driver arrested in shooting Denver rider

    Uber driver arrested in shooting Denver rider

    Friday, June 1 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:38:29 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.

    DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.

  • Home health care worker in Great Falls charged with arson

    Home health care worker in Great Falls charged with arson

    Friday, June 1 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:25:46 GMT

    A home health care worker in Great Falls is charged with threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the house in which they both lived.

    A home health care worker in Great Falls is charged with threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the house in which they both lived.

  • Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:54:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:12:04 GMT
    Image Courtesy KXLOImage Courtesy KXLO

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.