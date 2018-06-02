Threatening message found at Yellowstone Club job site

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Yellowstone Club Security are working to identify the person responsible for a threatening message found at a job site at the Yellowstone Club.

According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a graffiti message was found in a portable bathroom located at a Yellowstone Club Core Village construction site. The message read, “Job site shooting 5/31/18 lunch bring family.”

On Thursday, May 31 deputies, and Montana Highway Patrol officers went to the Yellowstone Club to assist with security.

The Yellowstone Club reportedly gave employees the day off, while construction crews were given the option to work.

Authorities are still trying to identify the person who wrote the message.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin is reminding the public that every threat of violence is taken seriously.