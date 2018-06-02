Threatening message found at Yellowstone Club job site - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Threatening message found at Yellowstone Club job site

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BOZEMAN -

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Yellowstone Club Security are working to identify the person responsible for a threatening message found at a job site at the Yellowstone Club. 

According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a graffiti message was found in a portable bathroom located at a Yellowstone Club Core Village construction site. The message read, “Job site shooting 5/31/18 lunch bring family.”

On Thursday, May 31 deputies, and Montana Highway Patrol officers went to the Yellowstone Club to assist with security. 

The Yellowstone Club reportedly gave employees the day off, while construction crews were given the option to work.

Authorities are still trying to identify the person who wrote the message. 

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin is reminding the public that every threat of violence is taken seriously. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lake County deputy involved in fatal crash

    Lake County deputy involved in fatal crash

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:44:11 GMT

    According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.

    According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

  • Drug ring busted in Polson for meth, marijuana

    Drug ring busted in Polson for meth, marijuana

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:54:34 GMT

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

  • Multiple agencies respond to ATV crash near Missoula

    Multiple agencies respond to ATV crash near Missoula

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:36:10 GMT

    Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.  

    Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.  

  • Granny's Gourmet Donuts in Bozeman expects large crowds on National Doughnut Day

    Granny's Gourmet Donuts in Bozeman expects large crowds on National Doughnut Day

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:29:51 GMT

    Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

    Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

  • Uber driver arrested in shooting Denver rider

    Uber driver arrested in shooting Denver rider

    Friday, June 1 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:38:29 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.

    DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.

  • Home health care worker in Great Falls charged with arson

    Home health care worker in Great Falls charged with arson

    Friday, June 1 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:25:46 GMT

    A home health care worker in Great Falls is charged with threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the house in which they both lived.

    A home health care worker in Great Falls is charged with threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the house in which they both lived.

  • Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Wolf-like animal killed near Denton

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:54:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:12:04 GMT
    Image Courtesy KXLOImage Courtesy KXLO

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

    DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch.   According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.