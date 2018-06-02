Threatening message found at Yellowstone Club job site

MISSOULA - While county officials wait on contamination test results from the Clark Fork, they say they're collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency.
MISSOULA - While county officials wait on contamination test results from the Clark Fork, they say they're collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.
The Montana Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of a pain doctor who was convicted in the overdose deaths of two patients.
The Montana Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of a pain doctor who was convicted in the overdose deaths of two patients.
Our own Meghan Bourassa and Bill from Caras Nursery talk about how to get the most out of the season's fresh herbs like basil and oregano with this week's Your Montana Garden.
Our own Meghan Bourassa and Bill from Caras Nursery talk about how to get the most out of the season's fresh herbs like basil and oregano with this week's Your Montana Garden.
Western Republican lawmakers and industry executives say Washington state is unfairly blocking fossil fuel projects and dictating winners and losers among U.S. companies seeking to export to Asia.
Western Republican lawmakers and industry executives say Washington state is unfairly blocking fossil fuel projects and dictating winners and losers among U.S. companies seeking to export to Asia.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.
A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.
A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.
Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.
Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.
Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.
Beloved Bozeman shop Granny's Gourmet expects to make 1,800 doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.
DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.
DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.
A home health care worker in Great Falls is charged with threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the house in which they both lived.
A home health care worker in Great Falls is charged with threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the house in which they both lived.
DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch. According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.
DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch. According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.