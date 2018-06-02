Lake County deputy involved in fatal crash

According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday.

The release says deputies were responding to an emergency call in St. Ignatius around 5:00 a.m. Saturday. One of the deputies was reportedly involved in a collision with another vehicle near Timberlane Road in Ronan. One of the two occupants in the other vehicle died in the crash. The other occupant was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. The deputy was injured in the crash but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident. Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.