EPA and Missoula County preparing for Clark Fork contamination

MISSOULA - While county officials wait on contamination test results from the Clark Fork, they say they're collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The two agencies are working on a long-term plan to prevent contaminated pools at the former Smurfit-Stone site in Frenchtown from spilling into the Clark Fork.

Until then, the interim contingency plan includes daily inspections every time the river exceeds 11 feet, and monitoring locations where floodwaters approach the berm that separates the settling ponds from the river.

The plan also calls for a detailed notification system to keep emergency officials, Missoula County officials and community members informed as conditions change.

Travis Ross, an environmental health specialist with Missoula County, says there's still more to figure out for the final plan.

"I'd like to see that by the end of summer," he says. "But it is important that we do have an interim plan until that final plan gets developed."

The county hopes to have water test results back by next week.