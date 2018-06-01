Your Montana Garden: Herbs

DENVER (AP) - Uber says it's "deeply troubled" by the fatal shooting involving one of its drivers on an interstate in Denver. The ride-hailing company says in a statement Friday that its thoughts are with the families of all those involved and that it will continue to work closely with police. Police say the driver shot a man in a car on a Denver interstate shortly before 3 a.m., and the man later died at the hospital.

For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

MISSOULA - One of the first concerts of the summer season kicks off Thursday night at Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Bon Iver is taking the stage in front of a sold-out crowd. We visited the amphitheater earlier during preparations for the show, which is just one of the dozens of big acts helping turn Missoula into a music hub. The amphitheater was buzzing with activity Thursday ahead of the sold-out Bon Iver concert. From the newly expanded kitchen to the stage, people were preparing f...

ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.