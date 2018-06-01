Home health care worker in Great Falls charged with arson - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Home health care worker in Great Falls charged with arson

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A home health care worker in Great Falls is charged with threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the house in which they both lived.

District Judge Elizabeth Best set bail at $100,000 for 41-year-old Holly Lasher. She did not enter pleas to charges of arson and assault with a weapon.

Neighbors reported hearing a verbal fight Wednesday before the fire started. The woman told investigators that Lasher had assaulted her and threatened her with a knife before starting a fire.

The elderly woman tried to crawl out of the house and neighbors helped her out.

Prosecutors say Lasher reportedly told a neighbor to leave the woman in the house.

Prosecutors and a public defender agreed Thursday a mental health evaluation was needed to determine if Lasher was fit to stand trial.

