Best water in the country? Bozeman's tap water competing in National Competition

BOZEMAN -

It has to be that mountain water! For the second year in a row, Bozeman’s water has won the tastiest tap water in Montana at the American Waterworks Association conference.

As Bozeman prepares to send six liters of water to the national competition to compete for the national title, we wanted to know what makes this water so great.

Bozeman Water & Superintendent John Alston says Bozeman’s water starts as snowmelt from Hyalite Lake, Sourdough Canyon and Lyman Creek Springs.

From there, it makes its way to a treatment plant and then out into the city for people to drink. Alston says the water department takes a lot of pride in its water.

 “I think it’s a quality of life. I think it’s very important to have good quality of water. Water that you can depend on health and safety. Water's got a lot of different purposes and folks make money off water. And so having good water makes great coffee, great tea, those kinds of things.

 The winner of the national competition will receive a trophy. The City of Bozeman believes they have a great shot.

