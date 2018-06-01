Granny's Gourmet Donuts in Bozeman expects large crowds on National Doughnut Day

Robert McWilliams created Granny’s Gourmet Donuts 16 years ago. Since then, it has taken off. Granny’s can more than 1,000 donuts a day.

For National Doughnut Day on June 1, they expect to make around 1,800 donuts.

McWilliams says he continues to bake because of the joy he brings people every day.

“Well I like making people happy," he says. "It’s a pretty tough world out there and if we can make someone happy by making them a good donut and being nice to them, then well heck I consider that an achievement.”

McWilliams says they expect a lot of people today for National Doughnut Day, so make sure you come early.

Granny's Gourmet was named the Best Doughnut Shop in Montana by a recent Travelocity ranking: "Granny’s Gourmet Donuts was actually started by a dude, but your taste buds will be none the wiser. The Bozeman bakery serves its pastries on china with tablecloths, so there’s no classier way to satisfy your craving for a Chocolate Raspberry Love Grenade or a Strawberry PB&J."