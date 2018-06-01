Small drug ring busted in Polson - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Small drug ring busted in Polson

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
POLSON -

A small drug ring was busted this week, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

Sergeant George Simpson says that officers arrested five people after finding meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside several homes throughout the community.

Simpson says that the suspects face charges, which include child endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is part of the drug endangered children initiative that aims to dismantle drug traffic in the community. 

No children were found during the search, but Child Protective Services has taken over custody of two children living in the homes. 

The sergeant adds that Flathead Tribal Police assisted with the investigation.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Small drug ring busted in Polson

    Small drug ring busted in Polson

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:38:57 GMT

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

  • Food truck provides meals to students in need over summer

    Food truck provides meals to students in need over summer

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-06-01 03:51:20 GMT

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

    For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

  • Summer concert season kicks off at Kettlehouse Amphitheater

    Summer concert season kicks off at Kettlehouse Amphitheater

    Thursday, May 31 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 23:42:23 GMT

    MISSOULA - One of the first concerts of the summer season kicks off Thursday night at Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Bon Iver is taking the stage in front of a sold-out crowd. We visited the amphitheater earlier during preparations for the show, which is just one of the dozens of big acts helping turn Missoula into a music hub. The amphitheater was buzzing with activity Thursday ahead of the sold-out Bon Iver concert. From the newly expanded kitchen to the stage, people were preparing f...

    MISSOULA - One of the first concerts of the summer season kicks off Thursday night at Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Bon Iver is taking the stage in front of a sold-out crowd. We visited the amphitheater earlier during preparations for the show, which is just one of the dozens of big acts helping turn Missoula into a music hub. The amphitheater was buzzing with activity Thursday ahead of the sold-out Bon Iver concert. From the newly expanded kitchen to the stage, people were preparing f...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multiple agencies respond to ATV crash near Missoula

    Multiple agencies respond to ATV crash near Missoula

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:36:10 GMT

    Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.  

    Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.  

  • Small drug ring busted in Polson

    Small drug ring busted in Polson

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:38:57 GMT

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

    A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

  • Missoula Costco planning expansion into Summit space nearby

    Missoula Costco planning expansion into Summit space nearby

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:40:47 GMT

    The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.

    The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.

  • Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California

    Friday, January 9 2015 6:52 PM EST2015-01-09 23:52:03 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
    ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

  • North Idaho College professor accused of secretly recording roommate, former student in bathroom

    North Idaho College professor accused of secretly recording roommate, former student in bathroom

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:12:29 GMT
    North Idaho College professor arrested for secretly recording roommate in bathroomNorth Idaho College professor arrested for secretly recording roommate in bathroom

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department was contacted by a man who wished to report a sex offense involving North Idaho College Chemistry Professor Jonathan Downing. The victim, who was a former student of Downing's, told police he knew Downing on a personal level and had at times, lived with Downing as a roommate. While recently living with Downing, the victim told police that he 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department was contacted by a man who wished to report a sex offense involving North Idaho College Chemistry Professor Jonathan Downing. The victim, who was a former student of Downing's, told police he knew Downing on a personal level and had at times, lived with Downing as a roommate. While recently living with Downing, the victim told police that he 

  • Missoula health department closed due to flooding

    Missoula health department closed due to flooding

    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:57:46 GMT

    MISSOULA - The city-county health department building is closed due to a flood in the building. It was unclear what the source of the flood was, since the building is located downtown on Alder Street several blocks from the river. Officials issued the notice on Thursday afternoon, saying: Health Department Closure! Due to flooding in the building we have closed until further notice, May 31, 2018. Apologies for any inconvenience.

    MISSOULA - The city-county health department building is closed due to a flood in the building. It was unclear what the source of the flood was, since the building is located downtown on Alder Street several blocks from the river. Officials issued the notice on Thursday afternoon, saying: Health Department Closure! Due to flooding in the building we have closed until further notice, May 31, 2018. Apologies for any inconvenience.

  • Crime Tracker: High Speed Chase And North Spokane Robbery Overnight

    Crime Tracker: High Speed Chase And North Spokane Robbery Overnight

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies had a busy night investigating a North Spokane McDonald's robbery and chasing down three teenagers in a high-speed chase in Spokane Valley.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies had a busy night investigating a North Spokane McDonald's robbery and chasing down three teenagers in a high-speed chase in Spokane Valley.

  • Chanin Starbuck Murder Case To Be On 'Dateline' Nationwide Friday Night

    Chanin Starbuck Murder Case To Be On 'Dateline' Nationwide Friday Night

    SPOKANE, Wash. – It's a classic show millions of Americans have watched for years and this week "Dateline" heads to the Inland Northwest showcasing a tragic murder that left a mother dead and a father behind bars.
    SPOKANE, Wash. – It's a classic show millions of Americans have watched for years and this week "Dateline" heads to the Inland Northwest showcasing a tragic murder that left a mother dead and a father behind bars. A little more than a month ago a jury convicted Clay Starbuck for the murder of his ex-wife Chanin Starbuck.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.