Drug ring busted in Polson for meth, marijuana

A small drug ring was busted this week, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.

Sergeant George Simpson says that officers arrested five people after finding meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside several homes throughout the community.

Simpson says that the suspects face charges including child endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is part of the drug endangered children initiative that aims to dismantle drug traffic in the community.

No children were found during the search, but Child Protective Services has taken over custody of two children living in the homes.

The sergeant adds that Flathead Tribal Police assisted with the investigation.