Food truck provides meals to students in need over summer

For families who rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year, summer can be a struggle.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports nearly 20% of Montana children struggle with hunger.

A new program in the Flathead Valley aims to provide food to kids in need and they won't even have to step foot into the school cafeteria.

No Kid Hungry, the name of a program and the goal for Kalispell Public Schools.

No Kid Hungry is a mobile meal program for students 18 and under, who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year.

With many parents having enough on their plate as it is, staff member Johnny Pena said keeping Montana's children fed is a movement everyone can get behind.

In order, to take this program to the streets, Pena said the non-profit organization traveled all the way to Colorado to buy an ice cream truck.

A lot of work needed to be done to provide meals for students during summer break, but there's even more work to be done.

Once the truck maintenance is finished, Pena said the program will provide meals at six different locations throughout Kalispell.

However, no kid hungry doesn't just provide food, it provides some much-needed fun during the dog days of summer.

"All students come in. There will be some Zumba classes or some sports. Or the high students are going to come lead some baseball stuff...you know some activities. Then more of the community will come together and that's what we want to build a sense of community,” said Pena.

He added the truck will start serving up food from mid-June to mid-August, with the goal of serving up 16,000 meals for kids in the Flathead.

Here is the list of the places to find the food truck.

SUMMER DATES 06/13-08/17

Northridge park 10:45

Lawrence Park 11:10

Depot Park 11:35

Courthouse W. Park 12:00

Oregon & 6th ave wn 12:25

Hawthorne Park 12:50

NON MOBILE SITES

Woodland Park:

8:30-9:30, 11:30-1:00

Gateway Community Center: 11:30-1:00