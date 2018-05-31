UM, MSU players return for senior year after testing NBA

Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.
A small drug ring was busted on Thursday, following a month-long investigation by the Polson Police Department.
The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department was contacted by a man who wished to report a sex offense involving North Idaho College Chemistry Professor Jonathan Downing. The victim, who was a former student of Downing's, told police he knew Downing on a personal level and had at times, lived with Downing as a roommate. While recently living with Downing, the victim told police that he
MISSOULA - The city-county health department building is closed due to a flood in the building. It was unclear what the source of the flood was, since the building is located downtown on Alder Street several blocks from the river. Officials issued the notice on Thursday afternoon, saying: Health Department Closure! Due to flooding in the building we have closed until further notice, May 31, 2018. Apologies for any inconvenience.
