Flathead man pleads self-defense in Hungry Horse homicide case

Flathead man pleads self-defense in Hungry Horse homicide case

James William Quen, courtesy Flathead County Sheriff's Office James William Quen, courtesy Flathead County Sheriff's Office

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A northwestern Montana man pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the April 25 shooting death of a man at the victim's residence in Hungry Horse.

Attorneys for 47-year-old James William Quen of Martin City say he will argue he shot 33-year-old Bradley Allen Winters in self-defense.

The Flathead Beacon reports Quen entered his plea Thursday before District Judge Heidi Ulbricht. She ordered him to remain jailed pending a bail reduction hearing set for June 21.

Court records say there had been an altercation over money and clothing inside Winters' home and at some point Quen fired a gun several times, hitting Winters in the chest.

