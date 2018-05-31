Missoula health department closed due to flooding

MISSOULA - The city-county health department building is closed due to a flood in the building. It was unclear what the source of the flood was, since the building is located downtown on Alder Street several blocks from the river. Officials issued the notice on Thursday afternoon, saying: Health Department Closure! Due to flooding in the building we have closed until further notice, May 31, 2018. Apologies for any inconvenience.
More human remains have been dug up in a neighborhood. Yesterday, the county coroner confirmed they'd found one complete skeleton.Today, they've found seven. More than 1600 early Helena natives were buried on this plot of land between 1886 up through the early 1900s. It fell into disrepair around 1970. The falling tombstones were a danger to public safety and with no easy way of removing thousands of decaying bodies. They decided to build a park. "We actually would play in th...
With summer on its way, vets warn that even a conscientious dog owner may not realize how dangerous hot pavement can be for furry friends.
The University of Montana is welcoming some new employees to campus: the "Quack Pack."
MISSOULA - Cleaning crews are taking over a daycare where a former employee is accused of smoking meth. Cleanup company Water Rights Inc has already cleaned twice, and is cleaning again for a third time.
Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.
The community of Deer Lodge was recently targeted by vandals with crude graffiti. Victims say that cars, homes and even a church were hit with spray-painted drawings of penises.
KALISPELL – The sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who died of natural causes while cycling in Glacier National Park.
The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department was contacted by a man who wished to report a sex offense involving North Idaho College Chemistry Professor Jonathan Downing. The victim, who was a former student of Downing's, told police he knew Downing on a personal level and had at times, lived with Downing as a roommate. While recently living with Downing, the victim told police that he
LIVINGSTON - Firefighters are offering a $200 reward for information leading to catching whoever threw rocks at a mother owl and killed her on Tuesday night. After the mother owl was discovered dead, firefighters rescued the owlets and they're now on the way to the Bozeman Raptor Center.
