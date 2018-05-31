More human remains found in a Helena neighborhood

HELENA - More human remains have been dug up in a neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the county coroner confirmed they'd found one complete skeleton. By Wednesday, they found seven.

Historians say more than 1600 Helena settlers were buried on a plot of land between 1886 up through the early 1900s. It fell into disrepair around 1970. The falling tombstones were a danger to public safety, and with no easy way of removing thousands of decaying bodies they decided to build a park.

One longtime resident says he remembers playing in the old cemetery. "We actually would play in the cemetery even at night if there was bunch of us, but we never took the shortcut home through the cemetery," said Fee Lamping.

Lamping remembers when the area was undeveloped and only had dirt roads. However, as new homes are continually going up in the area, Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says crews will continue to dig up remains if something isn't done soon.

"Now that we know one exists in a public right away or a street, I think we have an obligation to at least disinter them or move them," said Backeberg.

Backeberg says they don't want to destroy a part of history, but he says Livingston Ave. is sitting on a ticking time bomb. When a water line breaks or someone else decides to build in the area, more bodies will likely pop up.

"I really do think that the cemetery actually was a lot bigger than Robinson Park," said Lamping.

However, this happens more often than you would think. Historians at the Montana Historical Society told me dozens of abandoned cemeteries have been bulldozed or removed to make way growing communities.