Tips to keep your pets' paws safe on hot streets

GREAT FALLS - With summer on its way, vets warn that even a conscientious dog owner may not realize how dangerous hot pavement can be for furry friends.

“Sometimes we will see burns on their paws, we will also see heat stroke. We will see dehydration. So there are a number of heat-related issues we start to see this time of year going through the fall,” said vet Erin Kolczak.

Kolczak is also the president of the Electric City Pittie Committee and organizes several walks throughout the summer. The group is strategic about when they walk in the summer.

“We do pack walks once a month and we typically choose late evening times or earlier morning times, so we make sure that the ground is cool enough for dog paws,” said Kolczak.

A good rule of thumb to tell when you can walk or not: If it's too hot for you to put your hand on the ground for three to five seconds, then it's too hot for your pets to be on the road.



“Some studies have shown that there is a 40 to 50 degree variation, especially on dark colored asphalt, to the air temperature. so if the air temperature is 75-80 degrees the asphalt can be 125 to 135 degrees in the sun,” said Kolczak.

The best way to keep your furry friends safe on your walks is to let them walk on the grass, don't walk for too long on hot summer days and always give your dogs plenty of water.