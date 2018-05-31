Tips to keep your pets' paws safe on hot streets

Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.
The community of Deer Lodge was recently targeted by vandals with crude graffiti. Victims say that cars, homes and even a church were hit with spray-painted drawings of penises.
KALISPELL – The sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who died of natural causes while cycling in Glacier National Park.
The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department was contacted by a man who wished to report a sex offense involving North Idaho College Chemistry Professor Jonathan Downing. The victim, who was a former student of Downing's, told police he knew Downing on a personal level and had at times, lived with Downing as a roommate. While recently living with Downing, the victim told police that he
MISSOULA - Cleaning crews are taking over a daycare where a former employee is accused of smoking meth. Cleanup company Water Rights Inc has already cleaned twice, and is cleaning again for a third time.
LIVINGSTON - Firefighters are offering a $200 reward for information leading to catching whoever threw rocks at a mother owl and killed her on Tuesday night. After the mother owl was discovered dead, firefighters rescued the owlets and they're now on the way to the Bozeman Raptor Center.
