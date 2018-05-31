Florida woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for possession of crystal meth

A woman in Florida was arrested over the weekend for possession of crystal meth. Nothing unusual about that. Happens every day, right? Well, the woman's name just seemed to fit the crime: Crystal Methvin.

Local media reports it was an anonymous tip that led police to three people sitting in a car in a parking lot. St. Augustine officers found Methvin and two other people with drug paraphernalia and crystal meth. Methvin and another guy were arrested. The third guy was released, according to New4Jax.

Methvin is being held on a $5,000 bond according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department.