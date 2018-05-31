City of Bozeman to assess the impact of Climate Change

Last summer Montana saw one of the largest wildfire seasons on record and this spring we have seen a historic flooding season. Because of this, the City of Bozeman will be assessing the climate to see how they can prepare for the future.

Starting in June, the city will begin a climate vulnerability assessment to see how Bozeman is impacted by the climate.

The assessment will take a look at potential impacts from things like wildfires, droughts and early snowmelt. To better explain the city is looking at things that could potentially cripple the city, whether that is damage to buildings done from prolonged smoke, earthquakes and/or weather damages like flooding. City commissioner Terry Cunningham says the recent wildfires and flooding have a lot to do with this upcoming assessment.

Cunningham said, “We are seeing unusual things happen as a result of climate change. That is our primary concern, also seismic changes as well and it can devastate a budget. It has devastated a state budget and this is to analyze what could devastate our community budget as well.”

The city received a 10-thousand dollar grant for this project, so the city will be paying around 24-thousand dollars. The assessment will start in June and run through the fall.