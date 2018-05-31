UM Dining welcomes ducks to campus

The University of Montana is welcoming some new employees to campus.

The school's dining staff recently purchased six ducks, for a very special job.

UM dining hired these ducks to manage its south avenue garden because they're simply the only ones that can get the job done.

UM dining has various animals work for them like bees and worms, but bringing in the ducks has always been a dream for Garden Manager, Anastasia Orkwiszewski.

The ducks’ task is to keep the pest away from the South Avenue Garden.

Back in March, UM dining ordered and the quack pack to protect its garden.

"They showed up at the post office. The post office calls you. I was waiting excitedly for the phone call. You go and pick up this little box that's peeping,” said Orkwiszewski.

The six ducks, Poppy, Hazel, Kiwi, Mabel, Etta and Duckleberry Finn all came from Northern California all just a few days old.

However, these young ducks weren't ready for action quite yet.

"I had a big rubber tub and a heated lap just in my basement. I cared for them and talked to them every day. I changed out their bedding. Feed them and watered them, until their old enough to come live outside. They had to get their first adult feathers in order to be outside,” said Orkwiszewski.

Now at two months old, these ducks are patrolling the South Avenue Garden keeping the pest away, managing the weeds, and providing a natural fertilizer.

Their job isn't as easy as it sounds, these ducks have the big job of harvesting produce for both um dining and the Iron Griz.

"Last year, we grew over 80 varieties of different vegetables and fruits. We produced more than 6,500 pounds. All of that goes right back into the dining system,” said Orkwiszewski.

While these ducks may be young, the staff at UM dining say these garden protectors have already become an essential part of the team.

"They are still growing up. But they have been a great conversation piece for us at dinning and a good way to share what we are doing and talk about sustainability. They haven't lived up to their full potential yet they're still young."

As for winter, this ducks will be taking a break from their gardening duties in the South Avenue Garden.