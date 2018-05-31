Multiple agencies respond to ATV crash near Missoula

Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.

Montana Highway Patrol trooper Drew Novak said around 7:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call about an ATV rollover about 11 miles away from Blue Mountain road. Trooper Novak said two men were riding the vehicles off-road, when one of the men crashed.

Luckily, the man was wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but he will be okay.

Trooper Novak said MHP, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula Rural Fire Department all responded to the scene.