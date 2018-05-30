YMCA calls for extra meth cleanup at the daycare in Missoula

MISSOULA - Cleaning crews are taking over a daycare where a former employee is accused of smoking meth.

Cleanup company Water Rights Inc has already cleaned twice, and is cleaning again for a third time. They'll end up doing four rounds total, because young children spend a lot of time in the building and the nonprofit wants to be sure that it's safe.

In April, a coworker called police after suspecting Autumn Heinz of using drugs in the facility. Heinz had worked at the Y for three years, primarily as a caregiver to infants. Police say they found evidence that Heinz smoked meth in the employee bathroom and a "drug den" cabinet in the daycare laundry room. They also say they recovered meth and drug paraphernalia on Heinz when she was arrested at work.

About a month ago, workers started the meth cleanup process by testing and cleaning the ceiling, and working down to the floor.

The cleaning service did reportedly find more meth in the building than expected, especially in the employee bathroom where former worker Autumn Heinz is accused of smoking meth.

Lee Yelin, owner of Water Rights Inc., showed how tests are now negative for traces of meth.

"That means my crew got this clean," Yelin says.

So far, the rooms he's sampled have come back negative in initial tests. He can't confirm it until the lab returns official results.

Cleaning is expected to take a least a week, and then the YMCA plans to start reconstructing some of the facility.

YMCA Missoula Executive Director Heather Foster says she expects the learning center to open mid-July, and she hopes that most families will return when it re-opens. The facility served nearly 70 children prior to the discovery of an employee using meth.

Foster says they're keeping daycare families notified via email.