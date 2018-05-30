Meth cleanup starts at YMCA daycare in Missoula

KALISPELL – The sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who died of natural causes while cycling in Glacier National Park.
The community of Deer Lodge was recently targeted by vandals with crude graffiti. Victims say that cars, homes and even a church were hit with spray-painted drawings of penises.
Multiple agencies responded to an ATV accident Wednesday night, just outside of Missoula.
The North Reserve Street Costco plans to expand into the Summit Beverage location next door, but the project is currently delayed.
AUSTIN, Texas - The clock is ticking on a million dollars for one lucky Texan who has yet to cash in a winning lotto ticket. The Texas Lottery Commission says a million dollar mega-millions ticket sold in December of last year will expire at 5pm central time Wednesday.
Thousands of people all over the country celebrated Memorial Day on Monday, including local veterans at the Grace Home. One veteran, named Shawn Mcbay, enjoyed the day with his 7-year-old son Cameron. "It's important to me (Memorial Day,) because we have to remember the people that were before me," Mcbay said. Mcbay is an E1 Infantry veteran and he says life has been tough since he served. "I would probably be a dead guy, because of the substances I chose to do,&quo...
DENTON - One family in Denton said they called Fish Wildlife and Parks after they shot what appeared to be a wolf on their ranch. According to KXLO in Lewistown, game wardens came out to pick the animal up and sent pictures of it to a wolf specialist in Great Falls.
MISSOULA - Cleaning crews are taking over a daycare where a former employee is accused of smoking meth. Cleanup company Water Rights Inc has already cleaned twice, and is cleaning again for a third time.
