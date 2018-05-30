Western Montana Fair plans free admission in "perpetuity"

MISSOULA - The county voted Wednesday to make Western Montana Fair admission free for years to come.

Fair organizers announced the vote, saying "Today was an important day in the history of the Western Montana Fair. The Board of Missoula County Commissioners (BCC) voted unanimously to uphold Free Admission for the Western Montana Fair for 2018 and in perpetuity. This means the event will provide free access to the entire community for years to come, regardless of one's socioeconomic status."

The 2018 fair is set for Aug. 7-12 at the historic Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Local artist Josh Quick returned to design this year's poster, themed "Pioneering the Future."

In 2017, the county hired Emily Bentley as a fairgrounds director. She led an initiative to make the admission free in summer 2017 in an effort to boost attendance.

Fairgrounds organizers say the free admission helped boost attendance by nearly 21,000 people and increase revenues for vendors and nonprofits. The fair is also introducing a collaboration with popular indie craft fair, MADE Fair, by creating a new Made Fair Marketplace inside the fairgrounds.

